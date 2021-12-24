UrduPoint.com

Russia Plans to Produce 542-562Mln Tonnes of Oil, Condensate in 2023 - Novak

Russia intends to produce oil and condensate in 2023 at the level of 542-562 million tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia intends to produce oil and condensate in 2023 at the level of 542-562 million tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"At the end of 2022, the production of liquid hydrocarbons is expected at the level of 540-560 million tonnes, in 2023 at the level of up to 542-562 million tonnes," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

Russia also plans to restore its oil and condensate production to pre-pandemic levels by April-May, the official added.

