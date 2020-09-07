UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Restore 40 Energy Infrastructure Facilities In Syria

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

Russia Plans to Restore 40 Energy Infrastructure Facilities in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russia is planning to restore 40 energy infrastructure facilities in Syria, as well as resume hydrocarbon production on the shelf within the framework of a new energy roadmap agreed upon with the middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Monday.

"A new agreement that we are developing today aims at restoring up to 40 energy infrastructure facilities, including a set of hydroelectric power plants, which were built by Soviet specialists, and the resumption of production on shelf fields ” an agreement with one of the economic operators has already been signed and is awaiting ratification," Borisov told a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Borisov, who cochairs the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission, held a meeting with the head of the Syrian government, Hussein Arnous, and other senior officials in Damascus for the first time since the Middle Eastern country's parliamentary elections in July.

More Stories From World

