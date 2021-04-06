Russia Plans to Resume Moscow Format Work on Afghanistan - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia plans to resume work in the "Moscow format" on Afghanistan while advancing the peace process in that country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told The Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Moscow hosted consultations in the so-called "Moscow format", when Russia provided the Afghan government and the Taliban with its negotiating platform, playing a mediating role, but representatives of other countries actively involved in the Afghan settlement process did not participate in the talks.

In March, a conference of the expanded "troika" on Afghanistan (Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan) was held in Moscow with the participation of the Afghan parties.