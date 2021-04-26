UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Send Assistance To India Amid Record Surge In COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Russia Plans to Send Assistance to India Amid Record Surge in COVID-19 Cases - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russia plans to send various coronavirus-related items, including essential drugs and oxygen generators to India amid record surge in COVID-19 cases, Indian newspaper The Hindu reported on Monday, citing sources close to the negotiations between the countries.

Indian hospitals have been experiencing a shortage of liquid oxygen amid the recent surge in infections, as the country detected 352,991 cases in the past day, a world record for daily infections. Amid the international concern over the surge in cases, some countries already offered help to New Delhi in form of medical equipment, drugs, and oxygen devices.

The sources close to the bilateral talks told The Hindu that Russia would kick off medical oxygen supplies for both individual purposes and use in nursing homes and hospitals, and batches of the Favipiravir medication to treat patients with mild COVID-19 cases.

According to the newspaper, earlier reported plans on the deliveries of the Russian antiviral medication Remdesivir have been shifted due to the issue with the US licensing laws, of which the drug developer ” US-based Gilead Sciences Inc company ” has to abide by.

In this regard, until the problem is solved, the medicine cannot be shipped to India.

India ranks second in the world in the number of coronavirus infections, with the latest data showing a total of 17.3 million cases, 14.3 million related recoveries and 195, 234 fatalities confirmed in the country, as of Monday.

Last week, some states, including Germany, Iran and Canada, temporarily limited the passenger traffic with India after a new variant of the coronavirus with triple mutation ” variant B.1.618 ” had been discovered in the West Bengal state. Indian scientists believe that the new variant transmits faster than any previously known ones and infects old and young alike.

