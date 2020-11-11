UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Set Up Naval Service Center In Sudan - Government Decree

Russia Plans to Set Up Naval Service Center in Sudan - Government Decree

Russia plans to create a service center for its navy on Sudan's Red Sea coast, according to a government decree published on the Russian legal information portal on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia plans to create a service center for its navy on Sudan's Red Sea coast, according to a government decree published on the Russian legal information portal on Wednesday.

The decree, signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, contains agreements between the Russian defense and foreign ministries with their Sudanese equals.

It has been submitted for signature by President Vladimir Putin.

"The center for material and technical support is a military installation of the Russian Armed Forces with special equipment and support facilities for the parking and repair of military ships of the Russian... deployed on the territory of Sudan," the document reads.

The maximum number of personnel of the naval outpost will not exceed 300 people and the maximum number of Russian ships that can be stationed there at any one time is four.

More Stories From World

