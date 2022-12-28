Russia Plans to Sign Agreement on Cooperation on Peaceful Atom With Myanmar - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russia plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the possible construction of a nuclear power plant with Myanmar, according to the Russian government's order published on Wednesday.

A draft agreement has been already prepared by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom in coordination with the Russian Foreign Ministry, and has been preliminary worked out with Myanmar, the Russian government said.