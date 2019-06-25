Russia Plans to Sign Arms Export Contracts Worth Over $300Mln at Army-2019 Forum- Official

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia plans to sign on the sidelines of the ongoing Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum arms exporting contracts worth over $300 million, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev, said on Tuesday.

"We will obviously sign contracts at this forum.

If last year the total sum amounted to around $300 million, this year it will be higher," Shugaev said, as aired by Zvezda broadcaster.

The 5th International Defense Industry Forum Army-2019 started earlier in the day and will continue through June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.