Russia Plans To Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:43 PM

Russia Plans to Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Saudi Arabia

Russia intends to sign an agreement on military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, according to a government decree published on the official portal of legal information on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Russia intends to sign an agreement on military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, according to a government decree published on the official portal of legal information on Monday.

"To instruct the Russian Ministry of Defense to conduct negotiations with the Saudi side with the participation of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and upon reaching an agreement to sign the agreement in question on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation, allowing minor changes to be made to the attached draft," the decree said.

According to the draft agreement, the two countries will join efforts to fight terrorism and piracy, train troops, and cooperate in the fields of military education, medicine and history. The sides are also expected to cooperate on rescuing people at sea.

More Stories From World

