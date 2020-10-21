UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Spend $19.4Mln By 2021 On New Yenisei Launch Vehicle Development

Russia plans to spend approximately 1.5 billion rubles ($19.4 million) by the end of 2021 on the development of the new Yenisei super-heavy launch vehicle, which is intended to carry out missions to the Moon, according to an update added to the Russian Federal Procurement Portal on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020)

The project will be bolstered with $6.97 million by the end of 2020, with the remaining funds being provided in 2021 to aid the "technical development" of the Yenisei launch vehicle, according to the update on the portal.

In September, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik that the design of the Yenisei super-heavy launch vehicle would undergo some changes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the development of a super-heavy launch vehicle in early 2018. The Yenisei rocket, designed to conduct lunar missions while carrying the Oryol spacecraft, is expected to become operational by 2028.

