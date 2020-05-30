UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans To Start Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine Within Next 2 Weeks - Murashko

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Russia Plans to Start Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Within Next 2 Weeks - Murashko

Clinical trials of a vaccine against the coronavirus in Russia are planned to begin within the next two weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Clinical trials of a vaccine against the coronavirus in Russia are planned to begin within the next two weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"We should understand that the effect of inoculations used for preventing [the coronavirus] should be safe for the population, these tests are underway today, and we plan to begin clinical trials within the next two weeks," Murashko said during a video address dedicated to cancer treatment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Russia Cancer Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoF announces three new decisions for federal enti ..

59 seconds ago

Infinix Launches Hot 9 play with Massive 6000 mAh ..

3 minutes ago

Bayern players accept salary cut until 'end of sea ..

7 minutes ago

1247 new coronavirus cases reported in Sindh : Sin ..

7 minutes ago

Registrar Peshawar High Court chairs consultative ..

7 minutes ago

Mother-in-law of DG Information passes away

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.