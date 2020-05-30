Russia Plans to Start Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Within Next 2 Weeks - Murashko

Clinical trials of a vaccine against the coronavirus in Russia are planned to begin within the next two weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Clinical trials of a vaccine against the coronavirus in Russia are planned to begin within the next two weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"We should understand that the effect of inoculations used for preventing [the coronavirus] should be safe for the population, these tests are underway today, and we plan to begin clinical trials within the next two weeks," Murashko said during a video address dedicated to cancer treatment amid the coronavirus pandemic.