Russia Plans To Supply 10 Engines For Atlas V, Antares Carrier Rockets To US In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:40 AM

Russia Plans to Supply 10 Engines for Atlas V, Antares Carrier Rockets to US in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russia's Energomash research and production association (part of Roscosmos state space corporation), a major rocket engine manufacturer, plans to supply to the United States six RD-180 engines for Atlas V carrier rockets and four RD-181 engines for Antares launch vehicles in 2021, according to materials posted on the state procurement website.

The materials said Energomash planned to insure the transportation of six RD-180 and four RD-181 engines in 2021.

In January, Energomash said it planned to deliver six RD-180s to the United States in 2020, but no further mention was made of their transportation.

More Stories From World

