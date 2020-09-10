UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Supply Up To 100Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Latin America - Official

Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:19 PM

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, one of the entities behind the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, plans to supply up to 100 million doses of the vaccine to various countries across Latin America, the company's chief executive officer, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Thursday

"As you know, yesterday we agreed about supplying 32 million doses to Mexico. In the nearest future, perhaps tomorrow, we are going to announce the supply of up to 100 million doses in other Latin American countries," Dmitriev said.

"On Phase 1 and Phase 2, our vaccine has demonstrated 100 percent efficiency, the absence of side effects. It also helped to form short-term as well as long-term immunity," Dmitriev added.

