Russia Plans to Use Doha Talks to Urge Taliban for Restraint, Compromise With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russia plans to use the upcoming Doha talks on Afghanistan to urge the Taliban movement for restraint and compromise with the United States, Russia's presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"Of course. I understand their claims to the American side regarding non-fulfillment of obligations under the Doha Agreement.

But at the same time, I have instructions from my leadership to call on the Taliban for restraint, to find acceptable solutions with the Americans," Kabulov said, when asked about Russia's plans for upcoming negotiations in Doha.

The diplomat added that the meeting will be held on Friday, just one day before the deadline for the withdrawal of US forces envisioned by the 2020 deal between the militant movement and Washington, to "convince Talibs to take another close look on the situation, find a compromise with the Americans and refrain from a military scenario."