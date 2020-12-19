UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Vaccinate 60% Of Adult Population Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 02:29 PM

The Russian government expects to vaccinate roughly 60 percent of the country's population against COVID-19, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday

KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Russian government expects to vaccinate roughly 60 percent of the country's population against COVID-19, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"We are planning to vaccinate 60 percent of the population, the adult population," Murashko said during an appearance on the Russia-1 broadcaster.

The health minister also expressed his confidence that Russia's production capacity for vaccines will be sufficient to meet domestic need.

"Our production capacities are quite extensive at the present moment. We are confident that the production capacity will be sufficient to cover our country's needs," Murashko stated.

