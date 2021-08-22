UrduPoint.com

Russia Plants Tricolor On Ai-Petri Peak In Crimea To Mark Flag Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:00 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The state flag of Russia was hoisted on Ai-Petri peak in Crimea at the height of 1.2 km (3,937 ft) on Sunday, the head of the Yalta rescue team Krym Spas told Sputnik.

On August 22, Russia celebrates National Flag Day.

"The flag of the Russian Federation was planted on the top of Ai-Petri mountain. This annual patriotic action is a tribute to the symbols of our country," Yury Pavlov said.

Ai-Petri is located in the Yalta municipality of Crimea and is 1,234 meters high.

