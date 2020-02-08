UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:10 AM

Russia Playing Important Role in Building New World Based on Mutual Trust - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russia is playing an important role in building a new world, which is based on peace and mutual trust, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Venezuela where he met Maduro as well as his counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

"I have sent via Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a cordial message of friendship and solidarity to the brave people of Russia and our brother, President Vladimir Putin.

I point out the important role played by Russia in building a new world, based on mutual respect and peace," Maduro wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Lavrov's current visit to Caracas marked the final leg of his three-day Latin America tour. Before coming to Venezuela, the foreign minister traveled to Cuba to visit the grave of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and held talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, in Mexico City.

