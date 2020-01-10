UrduPoint.com
Russia Plays Important Role In Libyan Conflict Settlement - German Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:31 PM

Russia Plays Important Role in Libyan Conflict Settlement - German Foreign Minister

Russia plays an important role in the conflict settlement in Libya, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday upon arrival at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Russia plays an important role in the conflict settlement in Libya, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday upon arrival at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Tomorrow I will fly with the chancellor to Moscow to talk about this with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, because Russia also plays an important role in this conflict [in Libya], and we want Russia to become part of the solution," Maas said.

