Russia Plays Important Role In Libyan Conflict Settlement - German Foreign Minister
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:31 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Russia plays an important role in the conflict settlement in Libya, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday upon arrival at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
"Tomorrow I will fly with the chancellor to Moscow to talk about this with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, because Russia also plays an important role in this conflict [in Libya], and we want Russia to become part of the solution," Maas said.