Russia Plays Vital Role in Ensuring Stability in Middle East - Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Amman views Russia as one of the key players in the middle East, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday, emphasizing Moscow's role in ensuring regional stability.

"Jordan is convinced that Russia has an important role to play in ensuring stability in the region," Safadi said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, adding that he was looking "forward to an in-depth discussion of bilateral relations and regional issues.

Lavrov, on his part, noted that he expected to discuss both bilateral issues, as well as the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, including the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the situation in Syria and Iraq, as well as developments in the Persian Gulf.