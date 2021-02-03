UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plays Vital Role In Ensuring Stability In Middle East - Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:22 PM

Russia Plays Vital Role in Ensuring Stability in Middle East - Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi

Amman views Russia as one of the key players in the Middle East, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday, emphasizing Moscow's role in ensuring regional stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Amman views Russia as one of the key players in the middle East, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday, emphasizing Moscow's role in ensuring regional stability.

"Jordan is convinced that Russia has an important role to play in ensuring stability in the region," Safadi said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, adding that he was looking "forward to an in-depth discussion of bilateral relations and regional issues.

"

Lavrov, on his part, noted that he expected to discuss both bilateral issues, as well as the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, including the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the situation in Syria and Iraq, as well as developments in the Persian Gulf.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Moscow Russia Iraq Amman Middle East

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: AED5.4b Dubai trade with Indonesia ..

7 minutes ago

Pandemic puts brakes on Volvo 2020 earnings

21 seconds ago

PTI Sukkur to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in be ..

23 seconds ago

‘Match Dikhao’ is the hasthtag of PSL 6th edit ..

25 minutes ago

Three drug traffickers arrested in sialkot

26 seconds ago

Pfizer to Prepare 100Mln Vaccine Doses in French S ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.