Russia Pledges $522,000 to Red Cross for COVID-19 Response - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:53 PM

Russia will make a voluntary contribution worth 500,000 Swiss francs ($522,000) to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to fund the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia will make a voluntary contribution worth 500,000 Swiss francs ($522,000) to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to fund the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said Thursday.

"As part of the promotion of constructive interaction with the International Committee of the Red Cross, our country, in accordance with the directive of the government of the Russian Federation from May 28 ... will make a voluntary contribution of half a million Swiss francs to its budget to finance this year's expenditures related to the coronavirus response," Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that Moscow highly appreciated the IRCC's contribution to tackling the pandemic, especially in countries where health systems are weak and not ready for an influx of patients.

