Russia Pledges To Allocate $58Mln To Support UN Programs In 2020 - Deputy Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia will provide $58 million in voluntary contributions to UN programs and funds over the next year, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Chumakov said during a Pledging Conference for Development Activities on Wednesday.

Chumakov said Russian will provide the World food Program the largest contribution amounting to $40 million, followed by the UN Industrial Development Organization that will receive $2.6 million.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Office on Drugs and Crime will receive $2 million each.

Russia's contribution to the Central Emergency Response Fund will total $1.5 million, and the UN Development Program will be given $1.

1 million.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Children's Fund will each be supported with $1 million of contributions. The total of $900,000 will be spent on assistance to the UN Environment Program, while the Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Joint UN Program on HIV and AIDS will each receive $500,000.

Among other contributions to the world's body, Russia has pledged to provide $400,000 to the UN Human Settlements Program, $300,000 to the Population Fund as well as $200,000 to the UN Institute for Training and Research.

Chumakov noted that Russia supports the fulfillment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, adding that the volume and schedule of payments to the United Nations will depend on the actual implementation of the country's Federal budget.

