UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Pledges To Respond To Canada's Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russia Pledges to Respond to Canada's Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Moscow will respond to Canada's sanctions related to Crimea, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that Ottawa denies the objective reality of the peninsula's reunification with Russia.

In late March, Canada imposed sanctions on two Russian individuals and four entities in response to the decision of the Crimean people to rejoin Russia.

"All this demonstrates the absolutely painful stubbornness of official Ottawa in denying objective reality.

There is only one recipe: you need to part with the illusion that the residents of Crimea, who voted to return to their homeland, can be forced to abandon their historical choice," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Canada's attempts to dictate to other countries how to behave undermines the reputation of Canada itself.

"Russia will not leave Ottawa's attack unanswered. It is being prepared now," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Canada Ottawa March All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

19 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts webinar titled ‘50 Years of Empowerm ..

34 minutes ago

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

49 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of COV ..

49 minutes ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.