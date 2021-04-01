MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Moscow will respond to Canada's sanctions related to Crimea, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that Ottawa denies the objective reality of the peninsula's reunification with Russia.

In late March, Canada imposed sanctions on two Russian individuals and four entities in response to the decision of the Crimean people to rejoin Russia.

"All this demonstrates the absolutely painful stubbornness of official Ottawa in denying objective reality.

There is only one recipe: you need to part with the illusion that the residents of Crimea, who voted to return to their homeland, can be forced to abandon their historical choice," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Canada's attempts to dictate to other countries how to behave undermines the reputation of Canada itself.

"Russia will not leave Ottawa's attack unanswered. It is being prepared now," Zakharova said.