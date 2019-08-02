UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia PM's Visit To Disputed Island Irks Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Russia PM's visit to disputed island irks Japan

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday visited one of a chain of far-eastern islands claimed by Japan, sparking a protest from Tokyo

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday visited one of a chain of far-eastern islands claimed by Japan, sparking a protest from Tokyo.

Paying a visit to Russia's Sakhalin Island, Medvedev also went to Iturup, one of the four islands contested by Japan, where it is known as Etorofu.

"This is our land," Medvedev told reporters during the trip which included visits to a fish-processing plant and hot springs.

"These islands are part of the Sakhalin region," he said in televised remarks, reiterating Russia's traditional stance.

"What grounds can there be for our concern?" he said, referring to Japan's protests.

The Japanese foreign ministry said Medvedev's decision to visit the island was "extremely regrettable." "Even now, more than 70 years after the war, territorial issues have not been solved with the Soviet Union/Russia and intensive peace treaty negotiations have been underway," the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We will strongly urge Russia to constructively deal with issues such as the signing of a peace treaty to move forward the future Japan-Russia relationship." Medvedev said that the more Japan protested the more reasons Russian officials had to visit the islands known in Russia as the Kurils and the Northern Territories in Japan.

The Kurils, which lie north of Japan's Hokkaido island, have been controlled by Moscow since they were seized by Soviet troops in the dying days of World War II.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia and Japan sign a peace treaty, ending World War II hostilities "without any preconditions".

Both countries have made little progress on the issue in recent months however.

Medvedev travelled to the Kuril island of Kunashir as president in 2010, becoming the first Russian leader to visit the disputed islands and provoking fury in Tokyo.

He has also visited the islands several times as prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Moscow Russia Visit Tokyo Progress Vladimir Putin Hot Springs Japan World War From

Recent Stories

Between 2001 and 2017 there has been a 23% decline ..

11 minutes ago

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail updates PM on overall ..

14 minutes ago

EU states begin voting to break deadlock on IMF pi ..

4 minutes ago

Japan-S. Korea row escalates as relations hit new ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan arrests paramilitaries for pupils' killing a ..

4 minutes ago

CDNS set Rs.350 billion net target for 2019-20

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.