Russia Points Finger Of Blame At Kyiv Over Moscow Gun Attack
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A senior Russian security official on Tuesday laid the blame on Ukraine for orchestrating the attack on a Moscow concert hall that left at least 139 people dead last week.
The accusation from the secretary of Russia's powerful Security Council Nikolai Patrushev comes after the Islamic State group said it was behind the attack -- the most deadly on Russian territory in over two decades.
"Of course, Ukraine," said Patrushev, answering a question on whether Kyiv or the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility, was behind Friday's attack.
Despite the claims from the jihadist group and assertions from US intelligence, Moscow has sought to divert blame for the tragedy onto Kyiv, which has vehemently denied any link to the attackers.
President Vladimir Putin on Monday acknowledged for the first time that "radical Islamists" were behind last week's attack, but also suggested they were linked to Ukraine.
"Of course, it is necessary to answer the question, why, after committing the crime, the terrorists tried to go to Ukraine? Who was waiting for them there?" he added.
Without providing any evidence, Putin connected the attack at Crocus City Hall to a series of incursions into Russian territory by pro-Ukrainian sabaotage groups, and said they were all part of efforts to "sow panic in our society".
The concert hall massacre was a major blow for Putin just over a week after he claimed a new term after one-sided elections the Kremlin billed as an endorsement of his military operation against Ukraine.
Recent Stories
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Olympics tech firm Atos posts huge loss but says Games safe11 minutes ago
-
UK court delays decision on Assange's last-ditch extradition appeal bid11 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles with journalist over mother’s death20 minutes ago
-
Strike-hit German rail operator agrees to 35-hour week20 minutes ago
-
UK court delays decision on Assange's last-ditch extradition appeal bid21 minutes ago
-
Retiring rugby referee Raynal calls for scrum time limit, fewer subs21 minutes ago
-
French deficit worsens to rare level41 minutes ago
-
Garcia upsets Gauff to reach Miami Open quarters41 minutes ago
-
Kenya releases first cult massacre bodies to families1 hour ago
-
"The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" tops China's box office chart1 hour ago
-
Chinese scientists use machine learning for precise Antarctic sea ice prediction1 hour ago
-
China has 384 cultural industry demonstration bases at national level1 hour ago