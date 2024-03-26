Open Menu

Russia Points Finger Of Blame At Kyiv Over Moscow Gun Attack

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Russia points finger of blame at Kyiv over Moscow gun attack

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A senior Russian security official on Tuesday laid the blame on Ukraine for orchestrating the attack on a Moscow concert hall that left at least 139 people dead last week.

The accusation from the secretary of Russia's powerful Security Council Nikolai Patrushev comes after the Islamic State group said it was behind the attack -- the most deadly on Russian territory in over two decades.

"Of course, Ukraine," said Patrushev, answering a question on whether Kyiv or the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility, was behind Friday's attack.

Despite the claims from the jihadist group and assertions from US intelligence, Moscow has sought to divert blame for the tragedy onto Kyiv, which has vehemently denied any link to the attackers.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday acknowledged for the first time that "radical Islamists" were behind last week's attack, but also suggested they were linked to Ukraine.

"Of course, it is necessary to answer the question, why, after committing the crime, the terrorists tried to go to Ukraine? Who was waiting for them there?" he added.

Without providing any evidence, Putin connected the attack at Crocus City Hall to a series of incursions into Russian territory by pro-Ukrainian sabaotage groups, and said they were all part of efforts to "sow panic in our society".

The concert hall massacre was a major blow for Putin just over a week after he claimed a new term after one-sided elections the Kremlin billed as an endorsement of his military operation against Ukraine.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin All From

Recent Stories

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

2 hours ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

3 hours ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

3 hours ago
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

4 hours ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

5 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

5 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From World