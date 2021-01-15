UrduPoint.com
Russia Poised To Register COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By Chumakov Center - Health Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:24 PM

Russia Poised to Register COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Chumakov Center - Health Chief

Russia is poised to register its third vaccine against COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday, noting that the clinical trials of a vaccine developed by the Chumakov research center of the Russian Academy of Sciences were positive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russia is poised to register its third vaccine against COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday, noting that the clinical trials of a vaccine developed by the Chumakov research center of the Russian academy of Sciences were positive.

"I know that the Chumakov Center should receive a registration certificate in the coming days, but the results from the center are already very positive and speak for themselves," Popova said the Gaidar Forum.

The Russian government has so far registered Sputnik V, a vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya institute, and EpiVacCorona, developed by Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector.

