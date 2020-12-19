UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Poised To Secure Sustainable Water Supplies In Crimea - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:13 PM

Russia Poised to Secure Sustainable Water Supplies in Crimea - Deputy Prime Minister

The Russian authorities are determined to ensure that the Crimean peninsula experiences no water shortage following the drought and cut of freshwater supplies by Ukraine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Saturday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Russian authorities are determined to ensure that the Crimean peninsula experiences no water shortage following the drought and cut of freshwater supplies by Ukraine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Saturday.

This past Thursday, President Vladimir Putin pledged during his annual grand press-conference that the issue of secure water supplies in Crimea would be resolved at any costs. Since mid-October, the city of Sevastopol has been on high alert over water shortages in reservoirs following a prolonged drought. The authorities launched the construction of a new reservoir system, scheduled to be completed by March 1. Until then, water will be supplied from supplementary wells.

"The government put together a program for solving the Crimea water shortage issues," Khusnullin said via video-call during a ceremony of the launch of water supplies from the Kadykovskiy well to Sevastopol, describing the launch as "the first serious achievement of the program."

Despite the significant altitude difference between the reservoir and the city, the official said the launch had been made possible sooner than expected thanks to "good technical solutions of the Ministry of Defense."

Additionally, new underground water springs were discovered near Sevastopol and will be integrated into the larger water infrastructure on the Belbek river, according to Khusnullin.

"I would like to ask you to synchronize the projects so that this new underground reservoir begins operations together with the reservoir on the Belbek river. I ask you to ensure that by the time the construction ends, both the underground and surface components are synchronized. This is an estimated additional 10,000 cubic meters (2.6 gallons) of water," the official said.

According to Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev, the wells will be ready for use by mid-February.

"We will ensure that all works are completed as scheduled. I am convinced that Crimea and Sevastopol will be ensured secure water supplies," Khusnullin said.

Crimea used to rely on Ukraine for over 85 percent of its freshwater supply. Following the Crimean referendum on reunification with Russia in 2014, Kiev unilaterally cut all supplies, leaving the peninsula almost completely dependent on supplies from reservoirs fillable by either rainwater or underground springs.

Following the drought this year, the reservoirs dried up, prompting Simferopol and several other parts of Crimea to make consumer supplies strictly rationed and scheduled. The Russian government has allotted some 50 billion rubles ($681 million) to modernize the Crimean water infrastructure and secure sustainable supplies.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Governor Ukraine Water Russia Drought Alert Vladimir Putin Springs Simferopol Kiev March All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Police arrest 17 gamblers: seize bet money, valuab ..

54 seconds ago

Gandapur condemns indian aggression at LoC

55 seconds ago

Marriage halls, shops fined over SOPs violation

57 seconds ago

DC chairs dist vigilance committee meeting

1 minute ago

Family Policies Coordination Council discusses pro ..

1 hour ago

Dubai has 401 active licences in fisheries sector, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.