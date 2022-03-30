UrduPoint.com

Russia Poses No Threat To Civilian Navigation, Humanitarian Corridor Set Up - Nebenzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian forces do not pose any threat to the freedom of civilian navigation in the waters around Ukraine and Moscow has set up a humanitarian corridor for vessels to move through, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"The Russian armed forces are posing no threat to the freedom of civilian navigation. In order to allow foreign vessels to leave Ukrainian ports for open sea, we have set up a humanitarian corridor which is 80 nautical miles long with a three-mile traffic lane. The corridor is operational daily from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Moscow time. This information has been communicated by us to all interested parties," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council session on Ukraine.

