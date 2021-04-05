Russia Poses No Threat to Ukraine, Any Other Nation - Kremlin

Russia poses no threat to any foreign country, including Ukraine, but it is mindful of its own security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the claims that Russian military units travel across the Rostov Region (bordering Ukraine's breakaway republics) with taped up plates

"Russia does not pose any threat to any country in the world ...

It certainly does not pose any threat to Ukraine. But it always shows great consideration for its own security," Peskov told reporters.

"No one has been wandering around, and no one is doing it. The Russian army travels across the Russian territory where and how it deems appropriate in order to ensure safety, reliable safety of our country. This should not raise the slightest concerns," the Kremlin spokesman continued.