UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Poses No Threat To Ukraine, Any Other Nation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:14 PM

Russia Poses No Threat to Ukraine, Any Other Nation - Kremlin

Russia poses no threat to any foreign country, including Ukraine, but it is mindful of its own security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the claims that Russian military units travel across the Rostov Region (bordering Ukraine's breakaway republics) with taped up plates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia poses no threat to any foreign country, including Ukraine, but it is mindful of its own security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the claims that Russian military units travel across the Rostov Region (bordering Ukraine's breakaway republics) with taped up plates.

"Russia does not pose any threat to any country in the world ...

It certainly does not pose any threat to Ukraine. But it always shows great consideration for its own security," Peskov told reporters.

"No one has been wandering around, and no one is doing it. The Russian army travels across the Russian territory where and how it deems appropriate in order to ensure safety, reliable safety of our country. This should not raise the slightest concerns," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

Related Topics

World Army Ukraine Russia Rostov

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $2.5 billion Sust ..

58 seconds ago

UAE announces 2,012 new COVID-19 cases, 2,147 reco ..

1 minute ago

Inmates Bust Windows, Set Fires as Missouri Jail R ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Expresses Security Concerns In Light of US, ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Minsk Agreements Not Being Implemente ..

2 minutes ago

SUPARCO invites young researchers to conduct exper ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.