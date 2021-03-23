Russia Poses Threat, Especially Amid Army Modernization - UK Defence Ministry

Russia remains the largest military threat to the United Kingdom, and modernization of its armed forces makes it both unpredictable and capable player, UK Ministry of Defence said in its fresh report "Defence in a competitive age."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russia remains the largest military threat to the United Kingdom, and modernization of its armed forces makes it both unpredictable and capable player, UK Ministry of Defence said in its fresh report "Defence in a competitive age."

"Russia continues to pose the greatest nuclear, conventional military and sub-threshold threat to European security. Modernisation of the Russian armed forces, the ability to integrate whole of state activity and a greater appetite for risk, makes Russia both a capable and unpredictable actor," the report says.

Russia is also investing in its underwater capabilities, including deep-sea capabilities threatening undersea cables, the document says.

"Russia has the capability to conduct precision strikes at range and to deny freedom of action to the UK and our allies through a highly capable integrated air defence system. Russia can therefore present a significant threat to the UK's ability to support our forces and protect our interests in Europe, the eastern Mediterranean and the middle East," it also says.