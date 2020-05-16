Russia Possesses Hi-Tech Unique Modern Weaponry Thanks to Fundamental Science - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that without the fundamental science and engineering personnel, Russia would not have hi-tech modern weapons that no other country in the world possesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that without the fundamental science and engineering personnel, Russia would not have hi-tech modern weapons that no other country in the world possesses.

"This has already become an absolutely obvious fact that we would never have modern types of weapons, hi-tech weapons, which no any other country in the world has obtained so far.

How could we do this if there were no fundamental science, scientific schools or engineering personnel," Putin said in a televised show.

He noted that it would be absolutely impossible, but "we have managed to do this."

During his annual address to the Federal Assembly in 2018, Putin said that Russia had developed a number of strategic weapons, including Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic missile systems, an underwater drone called Poseidon and a laser weapon called Peresvet.