UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Possesses Hi-Tech Unique Modern Weaponry Thanks To Fundamental Science - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russia Possesses Hi-Tech Unique Modern Weaponry Thanks to Fundamental Science - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that without the fundamental science and engineering personnel, Russia would not have hi-tech modern weapons that no other country in the world possesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that without the fundamental science and engineering personnel, Russia would not have hi-tech modern weapons that no other country in the world possesses.

"This has already become an absolutely obvious fact that we would never have modern types of weapons, hi-tech weapons, which no any other country in the world has obtained so far.

How could we do this if there were no fundamental science, scientific schools or engineering personnel," Putin said in a televised show.

He noted that it would be absolutely impossible, but "we have managed to do this."

During his annual address to the Federal Assembly in 2018, Putin said that Russia had developed a number of strategic weapons, including Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic missile systems, an underwater drone called Poseidon and a laser weapon called Peresvet.

Related Topics

Assembly Drone World Russia Vladimir Putin 2018 Weapon

Recent Stories

Govt to challenge release of convict involved in c ..

4 minutes ago

Farmers urged to voluntarily deliver wheat to proc ..

4 minutes ago

SU academic council accords approval for post-vaca ..

4 minutes ago

Ecuador's Trade Unions Declare Strike Against Plan ..

4 minutes ago

Govt urged to raise locust issue in NCC, NCOC for ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan opens Torkham, Chaman borders with Afghan ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.