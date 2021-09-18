UrduPoint.com

Russia Possesses 'Unbelievable Military Power' After Transforming Forces - US General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Russia Possesses 'Unbelievable Military Power' After Transforming Forces - US General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Russia now has "unbelievable military power" after transforming its armed forces over the past 20 years, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.John Hyten said on Friday.

"Russia has an unbelievably powerful military," Hyten told an Atlantic Council podcast. "They have transformed their military in the past 20 years."

Hyten noted that Russia had made no secret of its determination to completely modernize its strategic nuclear, space and cyber forces, but US leaders had not paid attention and the 2010 National Security Strategy of President Barack Obama did not mention Russia as a potential future rival or peer competitor.

"In 2006, (President Vladimir) Putin announced they were going to transform their nuclear force. ...

(T)hey started building aggressive cyber and space forces. Why? Because of the United States and NATO," he said.

Russia and China now presented the United States and its military with a strategic challenge they had never known before in history - not one but two peer competitors at the same time, Hyten said.

"It s extremely important that we deal with Russia and China at the same time. ... Our whole focus is looking from the United States to Europe, but looking to the west: China is there, Russia is there. They are in South America, Africa and the middle East. They have global capabilities," he said.

Russia and China had also shown they were developing their most modern and formidable strategic capabilities such as hypersonic weapons and China's new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Barack Obama Russia Europe China Nuclear Vladimir Putin Same United States Middle East From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

46 minutes ago
 Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targ ..

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

8 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Visited Construction Site of Akkuyu N ..

Erdogan Says Visited Construction Site of Akkuyu NPP in Southern Turkey

8 minutes ago
 Gazprom Says Seeks to Supply Additional Gas to Eur ..

Gazprom Says Seeks to Supply Additional Gas to Europe When Possible

8 minutes ago
 Interior minister visits Siachen Sector to meet fr ..

Interior minister visits Siachen Sector to meet frontline soldiers

8 minutes ago
 NGOs Urge Int'l Community to Address Whaling in Fa ..

NGOs Urge Int'l Community to Address Whaling in Faroe Islands After Dolphin Mass ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.