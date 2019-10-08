UrduPoint.com
Russia Postponed 1st Japanese Tour To Contested Kuril Islands - Japanese Foreign Ministry

Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

Russia Postponed 1st Japanese Tour to Contested Kuril Islands - Japanese Foreign Ministry

The Russia has postponed the first pilot trip of Japanese tourists to disputed Kunashir and Iturup islands in the Kurils archipelago, which was planned for October 11-16, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Russia has postponed the first pilot trip of Japanese tourists to disputed Kunashir and Iturup islands in the Kurils archipelago, which was planned for October 11-16, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"On October 8, the Russian side notified us that the first pilot tour in the framework of the joint activities on the four northern islands, scheduled for October 11-16, was postponed.

We used various diplomatic sources, but taking into account the short time remaining until the departure, and after the discussion of the issue with relevant ministries, it was decided to cancel the tour," the ministry said in a statement.

In December 2016, during a visit to Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to search for the possibilities of joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands.

