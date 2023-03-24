UrduPoint.com

Russia Postpones Eastern Economic Forum To 10-13 September - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 11:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Russia has decided to postpone the Eastern Economic Forum to 10-13 September taking into account the schedule of international events, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said on Friday.

The forum was initially supposed to be held on 5-8 September in Vladivostok, and later on it was postponed to 12-15 September.

"The Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 10 to 13. New dates have been approved taking into account the schedules of international events," the official said, as quoted by his press office.

Trutnev added that the forum in Vladivostok brings together political leaders, entrepreneurs and representatives of public organizations from the Far East and Russia, as well as the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

