Russia Postpones SCO, BRICS Summits From July Until Uncertain Date Later - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summits, expected to be held in Russia in July, will be postponed, and new dates will be determined taking into consideration the epidemiological situation development, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

A high-ranking source familiar with preparations has recently told Sputnik that Russia has decided to postpone the SCO summit, adding it could be held closer to the fall.

"Taking into consideration the global coronavirus pandemic and relevant temporary restrictions, the organizing committee .

.. has decided to postpone until later the meeting of BRICS leaders and the SCO council session, which were previously planned for July 21-23 in St. Petersburg," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The decision on the new dates of the summits will depend on the development of the epidemiological situations in participating nations and in the world in general, the Kremlin added.

