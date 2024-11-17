Russia Pounds Ukraine With 'massive' Attack In 'hellish' Night
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Russia on Sunday pummelled Ukraine with a "massive" aerial barrage of missiles and drones, killing at least nine people across the country in the largest attack in months that Kyiv called "hellish."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow launched 120 missiles and almost 100 drones, targeting Kyiv as well as southern, central and far-western corners of the country.
Civilians were killed in the Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.
"A hellish night," the spokesman for Ukraine's airforce Yuriy Ignat said on social media, saying Kyiv downed "144 targets."
The strikes caused massive power cuts across the country, with fears of a precarious winter to come.
Officials in Kyiv called it one of the biggest attacks in the almost three-year long Russian invasion.
"A massive attack on our country," Zelensky said.
"Over the past week, the aggressor used nearly 140 missiles of various types, more than 900 guided aerial bombs, and over 600 strike drones," he said, accusing Moscow of trying to "intimidate us with cold and blackouts."
The attack came just two days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in almost two years.
