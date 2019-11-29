UrduPoint.com
Russia Pragmatically Approaches Relations With EU - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:43 PM

Russia has a pragmatic approach to the relations with the European Union and believes that mutual sanctions and barriers benefit no one, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday on his visit to Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia has a pragmatic approach to the relations with the European Union and believes that mutual sanctions and barriers benefit no one, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday on his visit to Serbia.

"Cooperation between Russia and the EU has a considerable impact on the economy of the EU countries and Russia.

Therefore, we consider prospects of our relations with the EU from the pragmatic point of view, proceeding from the fact that severing ties and imposing sanctions and barriers against each other does not end well. On the contrary, today, they show the opposite result," Grushko said at a press conference in Belgrade.

Serbia is an official candidate to the EU membership and the European integration is the priority of the country's foreign policy. At the same time, Belgrade did not join the sanctions against Russia imposed by the bloc.

