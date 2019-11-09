Moscow appreciates Yerevan's contribution to providing humanitarian and medical assistance to the Syrian people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Moscow appreciates Yerevan 's contribution to providing humanitarian and medical assistance to the Syrian people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"The need for more vigorous international efforts to provide comprehensive humanitarian relief for all Syrians without any preconditions is growing against the backdrop of progress on the political track. We appreciate Armenia's contribution in this respect. It delivers humanitarian aid to Syria, clears mines, eliminates explosives and renders medical aid.

We have experience of joint humanitarian missions with our Armenian friends. I am convinced we must continue this practice," Lavrov said in an interview with Armenian Mediamax news service.

The foreign minister emphasized that Russia was also actively contributing to the solution of humanitarian crises in Syria with the help of the Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides at the Hmeimim airbase, which delivers food and essentials to various parts of the country on a daily basis since February 2016.