Russia Praises Beginning of Troop Disengagement Near Zolote - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia assesses positively the beginning of troop and hardware disengagement near the settlement of Zolote in Donbas, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

As the long-awaited disengagement started on Tuesday near Zolote, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko expects the process to be launched near Petrivske in 7-10 days.

"We assess it positively. This is a positive process. But as I've already said, we should wait for its completion to give final estimates," Rudenko told reporters.