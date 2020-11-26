UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Praises Belarus' Efforts To Promote Bilateral Integration - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russia Praises Belarus' Efforts to Promote Bilateral Integration - Lavrov

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Moscow appreciates Minsk's initiatives to promote bilateral integration across various areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Russia is chairing the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] at this stage ...

At the same time, the Republic of Belarus is now heading the Eurasian Economic Union. We highly appreciate the initiatives and actions that Minsk is taking in this position to promote our multi-dimensional integration," Lavrov said.

Lavrov arrived in Minsk on Wednesday to participate in a joint meeting among the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries' board.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Same Belarus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

1 minute ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Criticizes Government's Pay Freeze ..

5 minutes ago

Asad Umar chairs Planning Commission Advisory Comm ..

6 minutes ago

Sombre Thanksgiving in the US as global virus case ..

7 minutes ago

9833 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Rawalpin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.