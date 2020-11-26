Russia Praises Belarus' Efforts to Promote Bilateral Integration - Lavrov

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Moscow appreciates Minsk's initiatives to promote bilateral integration across various areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Russia is chairing the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] at this stage ...

At the same time, the Republic of Belarus is now heading the Eurasian Economic Union. We highly appreciate the initiatives and actions that Minsk is taking in this position to promote our multi-dimensional integration," Lavrov said.

Lavrov arrived in Minsk on Wednesday to participate in a joint meeting among the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries' board.