Russia Praises Iran's Interest In Peace Settlement Of Ukrainian Crisis - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Russia Praises Iran's Interest in Peace Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia welcomes Iran's balanced position on the Ukrainian conflict and the country's interest in a peaceful resolution of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, in Moscow. The ministers discussed the bilateral cooperation between Russia and Iran and the Ukrainian crisis, among other things.

"We respect Iran's interest, which has just been confirmed in my colleague's statement, in a peaceful resolution of this situation (in Ukraine)," Lavrov said after his meeting with the Iranian foreign minister.

The top diplomats had also highlighted the "subversive line" of NATO countries in the conflict, adding that Moscow appreciated Tehran's balanced position and understanding of "true motives" of the current situation in Ukraine.

In late February, the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed its support for China's 12-point statement on a political settlement to the conflict in Ukraine that included ceasing hostilities, resuming peace talks, protecting nuclear power plants, facilitating grain exports and abandoning a Cold War mentality.

