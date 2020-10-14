UrduPoint.com
Russia Praises Italy's Aim To Keep Constructive Ties Amid EU's Hostile Policy - Lavrov

Moscow appreciates Rome's willingness to maintain constructive bilateral relations despite the unfriendly anti-Russian policy of the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Luigi di Maio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Moscow appreciates Rome's willingness to maintain constructive bilateral relations despite the unfriendly anti-Russian policy of the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Luigi di Maio.

The top diplomats discussed key international and regional issues, and paid particular attention to the deteriorating Russia-EU relations. Lavrov mentioned that the behavior of a number of "Russophipic-minded members of the EU" undermines the potential of the Russia-EU cooperation.

"At the same time, we appreciated and continue to see the desire of the Italian partners to still maintain the continuing constructive potential of our relations, although we understand that not everything depends on individual EU member states," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that the EU is following the suit of the United States and substituting diplomacy with sanctions. Lavrov also warned that the current EU policy will have consequences.

