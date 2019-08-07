UrduPoint.com
Russia Praises Peace Deal Between Mozambique Rivals - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Moscow welcomes the final peace deal signed this week by the government and opposition of Mozambique, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The deal signed on Tuesday by Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi and opposition Renamo leader Ossufo Momade ended years of fighting in this eastern African nation.

"We welcome the agreement between the government of Mozambique and the political opposition. Together with the friendly people of Mozambique, we hope that once all differences are resolved attempts at a forceful confrontation will become a matter of the past and the country will enjoy a lasting peace," the statement read.

The deal will close Renamo military bases in the country and reintegrate its fighters. The armed group reached a peace deal with the government in 1992 after 16 years of war but tore it apart after a raid on its base in 2013. The rivals reached a new deal to end hostilities on August 1.

