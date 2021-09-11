Russia Praises Qatari Efforts on Stabilization of Situation in Afghanistan - Lavrov

Russia highly appreciates Qatar's efforts on the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Russia highly appreciates Qatar's efforts on the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Lavrov held a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Saturday in Moscow.

"We are monitoring and appreciating Qatar's efforts to help normalize the situation in Afghanistan. Like you, we are also trying to help the Afghan parties to overcome their differences," Lavrov said.

Qatar's efforts to facilitate a process that would involve all Afghan political, ethnic and other forces are "very important in order to avoid a recurrence of violence and to build institutions that serve interests of all segments of Afghan society," Lavrov said.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) captured the Afghan capital of Kabul following months of a military offensive. The Afghan government collapsed and hundreds of people, especially those who used to work with the foreign forces, rushed to the Kabul airport.

Qatari specialists took part in the restoration of the Kabul airport that was damaged during the withdrawal of the foreign troops. More than 250 foreign citizens have managed to leave Kabul unhindered on Qatar-facilitated flights over the past three days, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said earlier on Saturday.