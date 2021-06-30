Russia values Turkey's position on the development of military cooperation and Ankara's stance to use the first regiment of the S-400 air defense system to ensure its defenses, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia values Turkey's position on the development of military cooperation and Ankara's stance to use the first regiment of the S-400 air defense system to ensure its defenses, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We highly appreciated the principled position of Turkey on the development of military cooperation, including the intention of our Turkish friends to use the first regiment of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system to ensure their own defenses," Lavrov said during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.