Russia, PRC Ready to Engage With Global Challenges If US Does Not Lead Efforts - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia and China are ready to solve global humanitarian challenges in their interests if the United States will not take measures to lead the resolution of these issues, US Agency of International Development (USAID) Samantha Power said on Tuesday.

"If we don't lead efforts to take on these challenges, the People's Republic of China and Putin are ready to step in, whether through opaque loans on unfavorable terms, or with mercenaries in tow," Power said during the hearing at the House Appropriations Committee.

Power insisted that authoritarian actors will be challenging human rights and other democratic values. She also noted that the United States has to invest in the stable and humane world Washington needs.

USAID chief also warned that deprivation and indignity abroad can fuel resource competition, political fragility, and extremism. Such a situation represents a threat to the US, she added.

Power also noted that disease outbreaks abroad, as well as recessions in foreign countries, can threaten America's own economic growth.