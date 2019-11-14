UrduPoint.com
Russia Prepared Extensive Program For 2020 BRICS Summit In St. Petersburg - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:10 AM

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country's presidency of BRICS the next year would be focused on the further development of trade and investment cooperation among member states, adding that Moscow will prepare a busy program of events for the next year's BRICS summit in St. Petersburg.

"Of course, the issues pertaining to further development of trade and investment cooperation would be among our priorities. We plan to suggest to the BRICS counties to revitalize our strategy of economic partnership which was adopted at the previous summit in Russia, in Ufa, in 2015 ... I would like to highlight that for the BRICS summit in St. Petersburg ” it is there where we are going to hold the next BRICS summit in July of 2020 ” we have prepared an extensive program of events and many of them will be dedicated to economic cooperation," Putin said at the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday.

Putin added it would be practical to think about what new goals BRICS states should set before them and what major targets in trade, finance and investment they should focus on.

The Russian president also invited BRICS leaders to attend Russia's largest business forums ”the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which is scheduled for July 3-6 , 2020; and the Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held in Vladivostok in early September.

The two-day BRICS summit is currently underway in Brazil, which holds the presidency of the alliance this year.

