UrduPoint.com

Russia Prepared For Possible Autumn Wave Of Infectious Diseases - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 09:30 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Russian healthcare system is prepared for the possible autumn wave of infectious diseases; has enough hospital beds and medicines, Russian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko said on Friday.

According to the official, the ministry expects the rise of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Fisenko also called on people to get inoculated against the coronavirus and flu.

"Our system is well prepared, we have the necessary number of hospital beds, their equipment and medicines," Fisenko said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.

