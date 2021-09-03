Russia Prepared for Possible Autumn Wave of Infectious Diseases - Health Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Russian healthcare system is prepared for the possible autumn wave of infectious diseases; has enough hospital beds and medicines, Russian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko said on Friday.

According to the official, the ministry expects the rise of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Fisenko also called on people to get inoculated against the coronavirus and flu.

"Our system is well prepared, we have the necessary number of hospital beds, their equipment and medicines," Fisenko said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

