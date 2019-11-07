UrduPoint.com
Russia Prepared Response To Potential US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russia has prepared a response to the possible US withdrawal from the multilateral Treaty on Open Skies, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik amid media reports on the potential withdrawal.

"Of course. We have prepared everything.

You will see," Ermakov said late on Wednesday, when asked if Russia would take any response action in case the United States pulled out of the treaty.

"Any decisions of the United States on its withdrawal from any binding agreement is a blow to international security. Unfortunately, our US colleagues have been deliberately doing it since the late 90s ... That is why we would not say that the current statement on the possible [US] withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies was a big surprise for us," Ermakov continued.

