UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Prepared To Address Human Rights Violations Of PACE Member Countries - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:24 PM

Russia Prepared to Address Human Rights Violations of PACE Member Countries - Lawmaker

Russia is prepared to address at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) alleged violations of human rights committed by EU member states, Sergey Kislyak, the deputy head of the Russian delegation to the legislative body, told Sputnik on Wednesday

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia is prepared to address at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) alleged violations of human rights committed by EU member states, Sergey Kislyak, the deputy head of the Russian delegation to the legislative body, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, PACE ratified the resolution drafted by the Monitoring Committee, approving the Russian delegation's credentials, which had been challenged by a number of PACE lawmakers a day before over various issues, including Russia's alleged violations of human rights.

"[Russia] is prepared to address the violations of human rights and disproportionate actions taken by EU member states. Russia is just as interested [in the question of human rights] as the other [members of PACE]," Kislyak said.

Kislyak also said that Russia was ready to protect its interests in the legislature.

PACE deprived the Russian delegation of its voting rights in retaliation for Crimea's reunification with Russia. The Russian delegation at PACE had not been renewing its credentials since 2016, and Moscow suspended its annual contributions to the council in 2017.

The impasse seemed to be overcome on Tuesday when PACE adopted a resolution inviting the Russian delegation to take part in June's session of the assembly and stipulating that PACE members cannot be deprived of their right to speak, vote and be represented while their credentials are being challenged or reconsidered.

That same day, the Russian delegation presented its credentials to PACE for the first time since 2016. The credentials, however, were immediately challenged by lawmakers from Georgia and Ukraine, the two PACE countries whose relations with Russia are especially tense these days.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Vote Same Georgia June 2017 2016 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

IOC Confirms 2021 Session to Be Held in Athens

1 minute ago

Russia Supplies Weapons to 51 Countries - Service ..

1 minute ago

People facing unemployment, poverty, economic inst ..

1 minute ago

Veresk Mobile Optoelectronic Stations to Be Showca ..

1 minute ago

Manafort to Be Arraigned Over New York State Fraud ..

7 minutes ago

New Pentagon Chief Tells Turkish Counterpart Ankar ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.