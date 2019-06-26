Russia Prepared to Address Human Rights Violations of PACE Member Countries - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia is prepared to address at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ) alleged violations of human rights committed by EU member states, Sergey Kislyak, the deputy head of the Russian delegation to the legislative body, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, PACE ratified the resolution drafted by the Monitoring Committee, approving the Russian delegation's credentials, which had been challenged by a number of PACE lawmakers a day before over various issues, including Russia's alleged violations of human rights.

"[Russia] is prepared to address the violations of human rights and disproportionate actions taken by EU member states. Russia is just as interested [in the question of human rights] as the other [members of PACE]," Kislyak said.

Kislyak also said that Russia was ready to protect its interests in the legislature.

PACE deprived the Russian delegation of its voting rights in retaliation for Crimea's reunification with Russia. The Russian delegation at PACE had not been renewing its credentials since 2016, and Moscow suspended its annual contributions to the council in 2017.

The impasse seemed to be overcome on Tuesday when PACE adopted a resolution inviting the Russian delegation to take part in June's session of the assembly and stipulating that PACE members cannot be deprived of their right to speak, vote and be represented while their credentials are being challenged or reconsidered.

That same day, the Russian delegation presented its credentials to PACE for the first time since 2016. The credentials, however, were immediately challenged by lawmakers from Georgia and Ukraine, the two PACE countries whose relations with Russia are especially tense these days.