Russia Prepared to Issue Visas to US Teachers as Early as Thursday - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Moscow is prepared to issue visas to US teachers as early as Thursday, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"We are ready to start issuing visas to American teachers tomorrow, but can we count on reciprocity from the American side? There is no answer to that," Antonov said on Wednesday.