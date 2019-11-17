UrduPoint.com
Russia Prepared To Provide Technical Help To Turkey To Develop 5th Generation Fighter Jets

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

Russia Prepared to Provide Technical Help to Turkey to Develop 5th Generation Fighter Jets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Russia is prepared to provide technical assistance to Turkey in developing a 5th generation fighter jet, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said Sunday.

"[Russia has] plenty to offer our Turkish partners in this [military-technical] field in terms of developing different systems. They also have a lot of experience. We can help significantly," Shugaev said.

